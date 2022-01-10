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Dr. Michael Yeadon: Irrefutable Proof of Premeditated Murder | Corona Investigative Committee
FNQ Citizen's Collective
FNQ Citizen's Collective
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4928 views • January 10, 2022
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Excerpt from:
Session 86: The Fog is Lifting | The Corona Investigative Committee
Url: https://odysee.com/@Corona-Investigative-Committee:5/Session-86-en:1

Full interview (02:16:00hrs in length)
Dr. Mike Yeadon | Session 86: The Fog is Lifting
Url: https://odysee.com/@Corona-Investigative-Committee:5/Mike-Session-86-en:0

Dr. Michael Yeadon discusses what he claims is "irrefutable evidence of premeditated murder". Experts claim Vaccine Adverse Events Reporting System (VAERS) data indicates that batches/lots of experimental treatments are not uniformly produced, differing in formulation, and that most adverse events are specific to particular batches/lots.

If these experts are correct, pharmaceutical companies are guilty yet again of unethical, criminal practice causing harm and death.

By: The Corona Investigative Committee

Follow Dr. Mike Yeadon on Telegram:
https://t.me/robinmg

Follow Dr. Reiner Fuellmich on Telegram
(English channel): https://t.me/ReinerFuellmichEnglish
(German channel): https://t.me/ReinerFuellmich

Corona Investigative Committee Website:
http://Corona-Investigative-Committee.com
Keywords
healthvaccinessciencemedicinecrimes against humanityhuman rightscovid19covidreiner fuellmichmichael yeadoncorona investigative committee
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