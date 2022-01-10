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Dr. Michael Yeadon: Irrefutable Proof of Premeditated Murder | Corona Investigative Committee
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4928 views • January 10, 2022
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Excerpt from:
Session 86: The Fog is Lifting | The Corona Investigative Committee
Url: https://odysee.com/@Corona-Investigative-Committee:5/Session-86-en:1
Full interview (02:16:00hrs in length)
Dr. Mike Yeadon | Session 86: The Fog is Lifting
Url: https://odysee.com/@Corona-Investigative-Committee:5/Mike-Session-86-en:0
Dr. Michael Yeadon discusses what he claims is "irrefutable evidence of premeditated murder". Experts claim Vaccine Adverse Events Reporting System (VAERS) data indicates that batches/lots of experimental treatments are not uniformly produced, differing in formulation, and that most adverse events are specific to particular batches/lots.
If these experts are correct, pharmaceutical companies are guilty yet again of unethical, criminal practice causing harm and death.
By: The Corona Investigative Committee
Follow Dr. Mike Yeadon on Telegram:
https://t.me/robinmg
Follow Dr. Reiner Fuellmich on Telegram
(English channel): https://t.me/ReinerFuellmichEnglish
(German channel): https://t.me/ReinerFuellmich
Corona Investigative Committee Website:
http://Corona-Investigative-Committee.com
Website: https://fnqldcc.com
Telegram: https://t.me/FNQCitizensCollective
Excerpt from:
Session 86: The Fog is Lifting | The Corona Investigative Committee
Url: https://odysee.com/@Corona-Investigative-Committee:5/Session-86-en:1
Full interview (02:16:00hrs in length)
Dr. Mike Yeadon | Session 86: The Fog is Lifting
Url: https://odysee.com/@Corona-Investigative-Committee:5/Mike-Session-86-en:0
Dr. Michael Yeadon discusses what he claims is "irrefutable evidence of premeditated murder". Experts claim Vaccine Adverse Events Reporting System (VAERS) data indicates that batches/lots of experimental treatments are not uniformly produced, differing in formulation, and that most adverse events are specific to particular batches/lots.
If these experts are correct, pharmaceutical companies are guilty yet again of unethical, criminal practice causing harm and death.
By: The Corona Investigative Committee
Follow Dr. Mike Yeadon on Telegram:
https://t.me/robinmg
Follow Dr. Reiner Fuellmich on Telegram
(English channel): https://t.me/ReinerFuellmichEnglish
(German channel): https://t.me/ReinerFuellmich
Corona Investigative Committee Website:
http://Corona-Investigative-Committee.com
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