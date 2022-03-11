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Part 6, Comments from the Peanut Gallery; Preachers, Politicians & Jesus Cleaning out the Temple with a Whip
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1 view • March 11, 2022
Part 6 of The 3 Most Important
Two times in 3 years Jesus cleaned out the Temple with a whip. Did he also shut down the old Temple order? Bring in a new operating system with the New Covenant? Where people adhering to that Covenant would stand up and declare "We hold these truths to be self-evident that all men are created equal..."
Two times in 3 years Jesus cleaned out the Temple with a whip. Did he also shut down the old Temple order? Bring in a new operating system with the New Covenant? Where people adhering to that Covenant would stand up and declare "We hold these truths to be self-evident that all men are created equal..."
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