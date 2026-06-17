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15-Minute Master Class by Ted Kuntz: How to be Properly Informed about Vaccines
Kla.TV - English
Kla.TV - English
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Many doctors reached out to Ted Kuntz, the president of “Vaccine Choice Canada”, when the Covid mRNA jabs came around and admitted that their stance on vaccines had been wrong and that the science showed a different picture as the one they were led to believe. The marketing is so detached from reality that today in Canada already seven vaccines are recommended to pregnant women while a few years ago the growing life still was considered sacred and left untouched by anything that might potentially be risky. How can parents make informed decisions on what vaccines to give to their child? Ted Kuntz shares in this 15 minute interview what is important for everybody to know to make a truly informed decision on vaccination.

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healthvaccinationinterviewsvaccinedamage
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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