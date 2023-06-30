Create New Account
FLASHBACK: Newt explained that TRUMP is NOT Secret Society Initiated! 👀
Who remembers when Newt said the quiet part out loud? Trump hasn't been through the initiation rights. He's not one of them He's not part of the secret society.

