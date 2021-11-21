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Dr.SHIVA LIVE: Kyle Rittenhouse - Systems Analysis of How Elites Create Conditions to Divide & Rule
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252 views • November 21, 2021
Dr. SHIVA Ayyadurai, MIT PhD


In this discussion, Dr.SHIVA provides a Systems Analysis of the Kyle Rittenhouse situation revealing how the Elites create conditions to divide and rule working people. The Kyle Rittenhouse situation provides a exemplar case study to understand why the Elites create conditions to provide a no-win situation for working people, and what WE working people must do to UNITE beyond Black and White, beyond Left and Right, to win Truth Freedom Health.

Dr.SHIVA Ayyadurai, MIT PhD, the Inventor of Email, world-renowned engineer, scientist, educator, entrepreneur, activist, and author, is a Fulbright Scholar, Westinghouse Science Honors Awardee, Nominee for the National Medal of Technology and Innovation, who has published in major peer-reviewed journals such as IEEE, Nature Neuroscience, CELL's Biophysical Journal. He is dedicated to educating world on the Science of Systems that is Beyond Black & White, Beyond Left and Right, so Working People Unite for Truth Freedom Health.

Only a Systems Science Approach can provide a comprehensive method to understand connections among the parts of any system to elicit the scientific truth.

Dr.SHIVA teaches a course Foundations of Systems so YOU can understand the science of all systems to reveal three principles:
1) interconnection of Truth Freedom Heath;

2) why a bottom's up decentralized movement is necessary win #TruthFreedomHealth; and,

3) the insidious not-so-obvious-establishment which is the eternal disturbance to winning #TruthFreedomHealth.

Learn the Foundations of System. Sign up at TruthFreedomHealth.com to become a #TruthFreedomHealth Warrior-Scholar.

Get Educated or Be Enslaved!

Become a Truth Freedom Health Warrior!

TruthFreedomHealth.com
Keywords
racismcensorshipblackwhiteself defenseantifablmharvardcontrolhistoryrulemlkgermanyindiacivil rightsaffirmative actionworking peopledivideriotsoxfordkyle rittenhousedr shiva livesystems analysisfake solutions
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