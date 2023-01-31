TRUTH WITH A CAPITAL "T".

Create New Account
Published Yesterday
Spiritual concepts like "hungering and thirsting for righteousness" are little more than platitudes if they don't change the way we live our lives. Jesus wasn't just spouting clichés, but a cliché is all you will hear if you are NOT desperately hungry for the Truth. In this video, you'll get a fresh, practical perspective on what it means to hunger and thirst for righteousness, like Jesus taught us to do.
