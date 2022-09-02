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'I AM COMING', PREPARE
Tony Lamb Watchman
Tony Lamb Watchman
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42 views • September 02, 2022

Others before me Henry Gruver, Dumitru Duduman and others have seen war coming to America and America destroyed. I saw the same thing. Now world events make this a real possibility now. Only thing that can save us is Jesus. Very bad times are coming and coming very soon. If you have been blessed by God and you are moved by the Holy Spirit to help me with this Last Days Ministry and mailing out Bibles, books and the CDs, free water filters & 'THE WARNING'. I welcome your help, as I can not do all that the Lord has put in my heart to do, NOT WITHOUT YOUR SUPPORT and YOUR PRAYERS. But if you are struggling to make ends meet and barely getting by, then PLEASE keep your money (AS YOU NEED IT), but in that case, I will ONLY ask that you pray for this Last Days ministry, for Bobbie and me and 'THE WARNING' that is going out. As these are the last days. God Bless You. https://www.paypal.me/TonyLambOrg WE DID NOT LEAVE OUR CHURCH, OUR CHURCH LEFT US. We refuse to attend an apostate church reading and teaching a false gospel from books that are not the infallible word of Almighty God, (found in the KJV Bible) BUT are in fact written by men & women and are not inspired by God. Thank you again for your tithes, gifts, love, prayers and support, God Bless you and yours MIGHTILY. Your continued love, prayers & support are crucial for this ministry to move forward. If you live out of the USA, Here is the link where it shows you how easy it is to build your own water filter: https://tonylamb.org/waterfilter.pdf See my videos on youtube at: https://www.youtube.com/c/TonyLambWatchman Or see my videos at: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/tonylamb Here is the new website: http://www.AzusaSt.com Here is the home website: https://www.TonyLamb.org Thank you for your support and your prayers in this Last Mission for God. You are a blessing to me and Bobbie and we Thank God for sending you to us, and we keep you and yours in our prayers. You are 'NOT a Partners' in this ministry, 'YOU ARE FAMILY'! I am still shipping out free water filters to the needy. (ALL PROCEEDS, TITHES & GIFTS) GO TO PAY FOR FREE Bibles, books, CDs & water filters to all who ask for them. I do NOT take any salary or any perks for my work in the Lord. If you live out of the USA, Here is the link where it shows you how easy it is to build your own water filter: https://tonylamb.org/waterfilter.pdf * Here is the video showing how to assemble these water filters: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=K26tz-QsnXE ** Included in each water filter is a KJV Bible, a book titled THE TWINKLING OF AN EYE and a CD titled: THE WARNING. (If these materials offend you PLEASE DO NOT ORDER or REQUEST a FREE Water Filter.) God Bless you for your faithfulness. I was given these dreams and visions by the Holy Spirit (for this time right now) and then the Holy Spirit commanded me to: 'WAKE UP AND TELL THE PEOPLE'. And that is what I have attempted to do ever since. * Hear the: 'THE WARNING' free here at: https://www.bitchute.com/video/x5BHey9YyEUd/ Please email me AT: watchmensreport(at)gmail(dot)com or write to: Tony Lamb, POB 41, Dardanelle, AR 72834 https://www.paypal.me/TonyLambOrg Now is NOT the time to follow a preacher, a church or even a religion (NOT EVEN ME) BUT Jesus CHRIST and His word ONLY in the King James Bible, because no other name in heaven or on earth can save you, me, or anyone from what is to come. God Bless you Watchman Tony Lamb

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godjesusrapturetribulationlast daysrevelationend of days
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