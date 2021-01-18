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TRUNEWS HEADLINES WITH KERRY KINSEY - JANUARY 18, 2021 MIRROR
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300 views • January 18, 2021
Jan 18, 2021
Courtesy of TruNews
55 people in the US have died after getting the COVID-19 vaccine, that according to reports submitted to a federal database, the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System, Del Bigtree says,‘We are rolling out an untested vaccine; I believe there is going to be mass carnage,’ California officials call for a pause on specific Moderna vaccines due to allergic reactions, a priest prepares his congregation for the upcoming Biden years; ‘We are in for it, folks’ 33 people have died in Norway from taking the vaccine, and on "Corona Crazy’ see how Italians start singing “freedom” and refuse police orders to leave a restaurant, and a timely prayer request for a man’s grandparents who are considering getting the vaccine.
https://www.trunews.com/stream/trunews-headlines-with-kerry-kinsey-january-18-2021
Courtesy of TruNews
55 people in the US have died after getting the COVID-19 vaccine, that according to reports submitted to a federal database, the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System, Del Bigtree says,‘We are rolling out an untested vaccine; I believe there is going to be mass carnage,’ California officials call for a pause on specific Moderna vaccines due to allergic reactions, a priest prepares his congregation for the upcoming Biden years; ‘We are in for it, folks’ 33 people have died in Norway from taking the vaccine, and on "Corona Crazy’ see how Italians start singing “freedom” and refuse police orders to leave a restaurant, and a timely prayer request for a man’s grandparents who are considering getting the vaccine.
https://www.trunews.com/stream/trunews-headlines-with-kerry-kinsey-january-18-2021
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