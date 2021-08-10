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Best & Taylor Intel (10/8/2021): The Red Dragon Is Rising — The Great Culling of America — Head's Way Up!
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144 views • October 09, 2021
War Drums, WW3, China, UN, 4th Reich, Salvation, Hour Of Trial, Israel, Iran, Earth Changes, UFO and More…
October surprise, missiles of October, China Rising, Signs of trouble and much more in this extended broadcast Special Report as the world spins out of control and the promise of Jesus to keep His people out of harm’s way during this fast approaching STORM OF STORMS, and deceptions unlike anything ever seen shall sweep the world. The so-called Deep State has an agenda of total deception via destruction and darkness, only then to bring in the FALSE LIGHT OF ANTICHRIST. The world’s masses will think the DARKNESS IS OVER only to find out that the NEW LIGHT is GROSS SPIRITUAL DARKNESS just as we have all been warned THE STRONG DELUSION IS COMING. The delusion appears to be connected to THE ARRIVAL and the RISE OF THE 4TH REICH ANTICHRIST. Time will tell, but now is a time of increasing world darkness, so hang on to your seats for the ride is just beginning… —Stewart Best
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The best way to stay in touch for NEW prophetic updates and information is to be on the email list: http://eepurl.com/bs1HBv
----------------------
Time is running out for mankind – even for the vast majority of Christians who think they are going to Heaven but are not – just as Jesus said. A DELUSION OF A SALVATION THAT DOES NOT EXIST.
The Bible is clear - only 1 in 1000 Christians is actually BORN AGAIN.
No Cross, No Death, No Judgment - No Crown of Eternal Life!!
FOR MORE INFORMATION, DOWNLOAD WHILE YOU CAN:
"The Dark/Light Series" (PDF) (1Cor 13:12) - A Guide to Authentic Salvation:
https://drive.google.com/open?id=1HROZ5t3jaXMCtWPZ2Sa4tlP_7YRez02W
"It is the best book I have ever read outside of the word of God itself."
----------------------
Thanks for listening and if you feel led to:
Become a NIGHT SHADOWS Member for just $9.95 per month [INCLUDED e-Books: "Frequency" #1 and #2]:
https://secureorderingcart.com/payments/pay/457ed9130030b7f12fd1ea72914b9f820478a721/1790/
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Source/Stewart Best's Website: www.LightGateBlogger.com
YouTube Channel: angelfall923
Visit Larry Taylor's Blog (FREQUENT updates): www.LarryWTaylor.org
------------------------
Other Stories Contributed by "Follows TheWay" on BeforeItsNews.com:
https://beforeitsnews.com/contributor/pages/690/234/bio.html
October surprise, missiles of October, China Rising, Signs of trouble and much more in this extended broadcast Special Report as the world spins out of control and the promise of Jesus to keep His people out of harm’s way during this fast approaching STORM OF STORMS, and deceptions unlike anything ever seen shall sweep the world. The so-called Deep State has an agenda of total deception via destruction and darkness, only then to bring in the FALSE LIGHT OF ANTICHRIST. The world’s masses will think the DARKNESS IS OVER only to find out that the NEW LIGHT is GROSS SPIRITUAL DARKNESS just as we have all been warned THE STRONG DELUSION IS COMING. The delusion appears to be connected to THE ARRIVAL and the RISE OF THE 4TH REICH ANTICHRIST. Time will tell, but now is a time of increasing world darkness, so hang on to your seats for the ride is just beginning… —Stewart Best
-----------------------
The best way to stay in touch for NEW prophetic updates and information is to be on the email list: http://eepurl.com/bs1HBv
----------------------
Time is running out for mankind – even for the vast majority of Christians who think they are going to Heaven but are not – just as Jesus said. A DELUSION OF A SALVATION THAT DOES NOT EXIST.
The Bible is clear - only 1 in 1000 Christians is actually BORN AGAIN.
No Cross, No Death, No Judgment - No Crown of Eternal Life!!
FOR MORE INFORMATION, DOWNLOAD WHILE YOU CAN:
"The Dark/Light Series" (PDF) (1Cor 13:12) - A Guide to Authentic Salvation:
https://drive.google.com/open?id=1HROZ5t3jaXMCtWPZ2Sa4tlP_7YRez02W
"It is the best book I have ever read outside of the word of God itself."
----------------------
Thanks for listening and if you feel led to:
Become a NIGHT SHADOWS Member for just $9.95 per month [INCLUDED e-Books: "Frequency" #1 and #2]:
https://secureorderingcart.com/payments/pay/457ed9130030b7f12fd1ea72914b9f820478a721/1790/
------------------------
Source/Stewart Best's Website: www.LightGateBlogger.com
YouTube Channel: angelfall923
Visit Larry Taylor's Blog (FREQUENT updates): www.LarryWTaylor.org
------------------------
Other Stories Contributed by "Follows TheWay" on BeforeItsNews.com:
https://beforeitsnews.com/contributor/pages/690/234/bio.html
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