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ΚΥΠΡΙΟΣ ΜΠΑΤΣΟΣ ΧΤΥΠΑΕΙ ΥΠΟΥΛΑ ΠΟΛΙΤΗ !
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3103 views • December 11, 2020
Η ΑΛΗΤΕΙΑ ΤΗΣ ΔΗΘΕΝ ΑΣΤΥΝΟΜΙΑΣ. ΟΙ ΑΣΤΥΝΟΜΙΚΟΙ ΜΕΤΑΤΡΑΠΗΚΑΝ ΣΕ ΜΠΑΤΣΟΙ. ΜΗΧΑΝΕΣ ΑΝΘΡΩΠΟΕΙΔΗ ΤΑ ΟΠΟΙΑ ΓΙΑ ΛΙΓΑ ΨΩΡΟ ΛΕΦΤΑ, ΔΕ ΔΙΣΤΑΖΟΥΝ ΝΑ ΣΚΟΤΩΣΟΥΝ ΟΥΤΕ ΚΑΙ ΤΗΝ ΙΔΙΑ ΤΟΥΣ ΤΗΝ ΜΑΝΑ.
ΔΕΙΤΕ ΠΩΣ Ο ΜΠΑΤΣΟΣ ΧΤΥΠΑΕΙ ΤΟΝ ΧΑΡΑΛΑΜΠΟ ΣΑΒΒΑ ΥΠΟΥΛΑ ΣΤΗΝ ΠΛΑΤΗ, ΕΠΙΤΑ ΑΠΟ ΕΠΙΘΕΣΗ ΑΛΛΟΥ ΜΠΑΤΣΟΥ ΜΕ ΣΠΡΕΙ ΠΙΠΕΡΙΟΥ !
ΝΑ ΤΟΥΣ ΧΑΙΡΕΣΤΕ ΤΟΥΣ ΜΠΑΤΣΟΥΣ !
ΟΙ ΜΠΑΤΣΟΙ ΔΕΝ ΕΙΝΑΙ ΦΙΛΟΙ ΜΑΣ.
ΔΕΙΤΕ ΠΩΣ Ο ΜΠΑΤΣΟΣ ΧΤΥΠΑΕΙ ΤΟΝ ΧΑΡΑΛΑΜΠΟ ΣΑΒΒΑ ΥΠΟΥΛΑ ΣΤΗΝ ΠΛΑΤΗ, ΕΠΙΤΑ ΑΠΟ ΕΠΙΘΕΣΗ ΑΛΛΟΥ ΜΠΑΤΣΟΥ ΜΕ ΣΠΡΕΙ ΠΙΠΕΡΙΟΥ !
ΝΑ ΤΟΥΣ ΧΑΙΡΕΣΤΕ ΤΟΥΣ ΜΠΑΤΣΟΥΣ !
ΟΙ ΜΠΑΤΣΟΙ ΔΕΝ ΕΙΝΑΙ ΦΙΛΟΙ ΜΑΣ.
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