Mel Carmine Talks About Health, EESystems, Quantum Summit, Ripple, XRP & The QFS

Mel joins Steve today to talk about the 170% to 400% increase in the ISO 20022 coins. Why Ripple and XRP are different from other Crypto that have no real utility. We discuss the Quantum Summit he’s putting on this coming March 8th - 9th.





Listen as Mel talks about many different success stories from clients who visit Stayinn Alive his EESystem facility in Cape Canaveral, FL.





Learn more about the EESystem and listen to many of the testimonials here: https://stayingaliive.com/testimonials/









