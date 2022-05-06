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Meet the Powerful Black Man Royce White, Whose Fighting To Remove Ilhan Omar
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40 views • May 06, 2022
Royce White of https://roycewhite.us guest hosts The Alex Jones Show to break down how human rights are being weaponized by the left to attack actual human rights.
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