Dems Have No Defense
26 views
•
Published a day ago
•
Really — ‘no evidence’?
The full segment is linked below.
Fox News | The Five (28 September 2023)
Keywords
treasoncorruptioncover-upcollusiondeep statepropagandajesse wattersmoney launderingjoe bidenhunter bidenbriberyracketeeringscandaltax fraudblackmailprotection racketgriftshell companybiden crime familyinfluence peddlingbiden incbig guykleptocracyforeign agentbiden brand
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos