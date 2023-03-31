Visionary Priest Fr. Michele Rodrigue Reveals End-Times Prophecy of the Antichrist

John-Henry Westen
March 30, 2023
Catholic priest and visionary Fr. Michel Rodrigue has revealed prophecies he says he received from Our Lord — the coming of the Antichrist and the end-times. Fr. Michel Rodrigue has been smeared as a con-artist and a fraud. Now, Fr. Michel Rodrigue is going on-the-record with author Xavier Reyes-Aryal and John-Henry Westen, responding to accusations about perceived discrepancies in his private revelations.
Additionally, in a rare interview, Fr. Rodrigue provides shocking details of prophecies revealed to him, describing events that will bring about the Antichrist and the end-of-the-world as we know it. The New World Order of the Antichrist is on the brink of complete world domination, but Fr. Michel Rodrigue and Reyes-Aryal are sounding the alarm with visions from God in this ground-breaking warning.
