SUNDAY SERVICE I COMING OUT OF THE MODERN-DAY BABYLON SYSTEM

Today, we will explore why this is important and why we need to come out of the modern-day Babylon system. Let us turn to the Scriptures for guidance and inspiration as we delve into this topic.

I. The Call to Be Set Apart:

In 2 Corinthians 6:17, the Apostle Paul exhorts us with these powerful words: "Therefore, come out from among them and be separate, says the Lord. Touch no unclean thing, and I will receive you." This call to be set apart resonates throughout the Bible, from the Old Testament to the New Testament.

1. Chosen as a Holy People:

God has chosen us, His people, to be holy and set apart (Deuteronomy 14:2). We are called to be distinct from the world around us, not in an arrogant or judgmental way, but as a visible testament to the transformative power of God's grace working within us.

2. Transformed by Renewing Our Minds:

Romans 12:2 reminds us, "Do not conform to the pattern of this world, but be transformed by the renewing of your mind." As Christians, our minds should be renewed by the Word of God and the guidance of the Holy Spirit, enabling us to discern between what is righteous and what is not.

II. Coming Out of the Modern-Day Babylon System:

1. The Allure of the Babylonian Culture:

In today's world, we are surrounded by a culture that promotes self-indulgence, materialism, sin, and moral relativism. The Babylonian system symbolizes this world's allure, tempting us to conform and compromise our values as Christians.

2. The Dangers of Conformity:

The dangers of conformity to the Babylonian system are numerous. We risk diluting our faith, compromising our moral standards, and succumbing to worldly desires. By coming out of this system, we can safeguard our relationship with God and stay aligned with His purposes.

III. The Purpose of Being Set Apart:

1. Reflecting God's Image:

As a set-apart people, we reflect God's image to the world. Our distinctiveness should attract others to the love, mercy, and grace of our Lord Jesus Christ. We are called to live in such a way that our actions and attitudes bear witness to the transforming power of Christ in us.

2. Kingdom Living:

By being set apart, we participate in God's kingdom agenda. Our lives should be characterized by righteousness, justice, and compassion. We are called to be agents of change, seeking the welfare of others and promoting God's kingdom values in our spheres of influence.

Let us remember the importance of heeding the call to come out from among them and be set apart. Our faith requires us to swim against the tide of worldly values and to embrace the transformative power of God's grace within us. We must strive to be a holy people, reflecting God's image and participating in His kingdom agenda.

May the Holy Spirit empower us to resist the temptations of the Babylonian system and to live lives that glorify God. Let us go forth, equipped with the knowledge of God's Word and the courage to be set apart in a world that desperately needs the light of Christ.

