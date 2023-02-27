Create New Account
How America and the American people are idiots
Redneck Rabbi Spot
Published 21 hours ago |

It’s interesting to see how here in America the people are idiots in that we don’t put those in power who will assist us. No, as American’s we put the rich in power to control us by using our money to make other rich off of us.

liesgovernmentand controlhating americans

