© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Many worlds before Adam - part 3 Satan's fall
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
60 views • August 04, 2020
Here we look at some things spoken about the devil and his fall and why I believe this was in the first creation. The Bible verses discussed here may be unfamiliar but you'll see how they connect to what we have discussed in part 1 and 2. God bless you as you study along.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.