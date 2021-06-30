The War on Children - The UN Created Comprehensive Sexuality Education (CSE) is a dangerous assault on the health and innocence of children“Comprehensive Sexuality Education (CSE) goes far beyond sex ed, and is a dangerous assault on the health and innocence of children…” (American College of Pediatricians)While there is not one universal definition of “comprehensive sexuality education” (CSE) and what it includes, CSE is a highly controversial, “rights-based” approach to sex education that encompasses a great deal more than just teaching children and youth about sexual intercourse and human reproduction. Developed in the West, primarily in the United States, CSE is now being implemented in most countries around the world.Comprehensive sexuality education programs seek to change society by changing sexual and gender norms and teaching youth to advocate for their sexual rights. Most CSE programs promote acceptance of diverse sexual identities and orientations and have an almost obsessive focus on sexual pleasure, instructing children and youth at the earliest ages on how to obtain sexual pleasure in a variety of ways.Comprehensive Sexuality Education (CSE) is one of the greatest assaults on the health and innocence of children. This is because unlike traditional sex education, comprehensive sexuality education is highly explicit and promotes promiscuity and high-risk sexual behaviors to children as healthy and normal. CSE programs have an almost obsessive focus on teaching children how to obtain sexual pleasure in various ways. Yet, ironically, comprehensive sexuality education programs are anything but comprehensive as they fail to teach children about all of the emotional, psychological and physical health risks of promiscuous sexual activity. The ultimate goal of CSE is to change the sexual and gender norms of society, which is why CSE could be more accurately called “abortion, promiscuity, and LGBT rights education.” CSE is a “rights-based” approach to sex education and promotes sexual rights to children at the expense of their sexual health. Click here to see numerous examples of many of the harmful components of CSE programs directly from various CSE program manuals.The Deceptive CSE AgendaComprehensive sexuality education is usually disguised with innocuous sounding names like human rights education, gender equality education, or sexual and reproductive health education or information. CSE is typically taught to children at the youngest of ages, often without the knowledge or consent of their parents.Since opposition to CSE programs is increasing as more and more parents are learning about its explicit nature, CSE advocates have become better at disguising it. For example some CSE programs are called “abstinence plus” programs when they have little or no focus on abstinence and largely focus on sexual pleasure. Just because a program is not specifically labeled “comprehensive sexuality education” does not mean it is not CSE. So programs called “sexual education,” “sexuality education,” ”sex education,” or a number of other things, can still be CSE if they have many of the harmful elements of CSE regardless of how it is labeled.Increasingly, government officials are pressured at the United Nations and elsewhere to accept “comprehensive sexuality education” without ever seeing the actual curricula or understanding its graphic nature. In fact, in several instances, UN ambassadors have been manipulated into giving speeches on the UN floor promoting CSE as the solution to many world problems, without realizing what they are promoting.Later, however, when they see the actual content of CSE programs, they are aghast as they learn how CSE promotes radical sexual ideologies and behaviors that conflict with the religious and cultural values of most people. (Click here to see links to excerpts from CSE programs.)