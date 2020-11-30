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UK Column News - 30th November 2020 (MIRRORED)
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UK Column News - 30th November 2020 (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from You Tube channel UK Column at:-
https://youtu.be/vLhn0dFXLq4

Brian Gerrish, Mike Robinson and David Scott with today's UK Column News.


00:31 - More than Enough Vaccines For Huge Pharmaceutical Profits in the UK

Sources:
********

Sun Article: - https://archive.is/OtWnU

Moderna Video (scroll down): -
https://www.modernatx.com/cove-study#about-mrna-1273

Moderna Supply Agreement With UK: - https://bit.ly/2JoiBpU

Mike Yeadon Tweet: -
https://twitter.com/MichaelYeadon3/status/1332989416105775111

NHS Volunteer Responders: - https://nhsvolunteerresponders.org.uk/

Link To Hidden NHS Volunteer Vaccinators: - https://archive.is/Jn7LK

Eastern Daily Press Article: - https://bit.ly/39yKtCV

Independent Article: - https://bit.ly/2JqKqxO

Express Article: - https://archive.vn/lFR63

Government Green Book 14a: - https://bit.ly/37kzGcv

PHE Training Resources (including slideset): - https://bit.ly/3lqj7Rs




16:43 - Nationwide Pro Freedom Protests

Sources:
*********

Charlie Vetch Tweet: -
https://twitter.com/CharlieVeitch/status/1332735371977830401

What Used To Be Consent (Black's Law Dictionary 6th Ed. P305): - https://sedm.org/Forms/05-MemLaw/Consent.pdf






21:07 - Winners In The New Normal Selected Enrichment Economy

Sources:
*********

Times Article: - https://archive.is/CFpW4





23:32 - Police Violence In The Stasi Style

Sources:
**********

Met Police Statement: -
https://news.met.police.uk/news/more-than-150-arrests-made-during-protest-in-central-london-416182







27:25 - The Lawless New Normal Government

Sources:
*********

TruePublica Article: -
https://truepublica.org.uk/united-kingdom/the-new-norm-government-lawbreaking/





30:00 - Are The New Public Health Stasi Trained By Israel?

Sources:
*********

BBC Article: - https://bit.ly/36k9O16

Patel Statement Article: - https://bit.ly/2JtPQZ3

BBC Article 2017: - https://archive.is/TjbHo

JC Article 2017: - https://archive.vn/QfcqL

Independent Article: - https://bit.ly/3mniXfd

IBT Article 2017: -
https://www.ibtimes.co.in/israeli-army-trained-london-police-tactics-strategy-during-gaza-crisis-says-report-616521

London Mayor Assembly Reply: -
https://www.london.gov.uk/questions/2015/2725

ToI Article 2017: - https://bit.ly/3q8qYXD






38:01 - Europol Policing or Terrorist Mindset?

Sources:
*********

Spanish Video Of Distressed Woman Being Tasered: -
PLEASE REFER TO YOU TUBE PAGE FOR LINK.
https://twitter.com/YesThatAnna/statu...





42:13 - Update On David Noakes and Lyn thyer






43:00 - Sustainable Farming Means No Farming And Less Food

Sources:
*********

Gove's Statement: -
https://web.archive.org/web/20180831163918/https://www.gov.uk/government/news/once-in-a-generation-opportunity-to-shape-future-farming-policy

The ELM Scheme: -
https://web.archive.org/web/20201117093850/https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/the-environmental-land-management-scheme-an-overview/the-environmental-land-management-scheme-public-money-for-public-goods

Government Unveils Path To SDG's: -
https://web.archive.org/web/20201130083452/https://www.gov.uk/government/news/government-unveils-path-to-sustainable-farming-from-2021

SDG Farming Pathway: -
https://assets.publishing.service.gov.uk/government/uploads/system/uploads/attachment_data/file/939925/agricultural-transition-plan.pdf





47:24 - Scottish National Party Truth By Decree

Sources:
*********

Pink News Article: -
https://www.pinknews.co.uk/2020/11/25/anti-trans-scotland-hate-crime-bill-transphobia-snp-humza-yousaf/

Times Article: - https://archive.is/EJPsH

Irish Times Article: - https://archive.is/MG3YP

Gerard Casey Opinion: -
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1mdV55RItJ4

Christian Institute Article: -
https://www.christian.org.uk/news/scottish-civil-service-pandering-to-stonewalls-trans-ideology/




56:55 - Cultural Marxism Is Now An Antisemitic Trope Apparently.

Sources:
**********

Celebrity Vaccine Article: - https://bit.ly/39x60M3

Times Article: - https://archive.is/jRLDs

JC Article: - https://archive.is/Cbk6V

The Antisemitism Policy trust Parliamentary Membership: - https://antisemitism.org.uk/group-members/

UK Column 10-09-18: -
https://www.ukcolumn.org/ukcolumn-news/uk-column-news-10th-october-2018
Keywords
vaccineshate speechfarmingisraelpolicedavid noakescultural marxismstasigovernment crimemodernacoronavirusfreedom protestslyn thyertrans-sexuality
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