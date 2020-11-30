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UK Column News - 30th November 2020 (MIRRORED)
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UK Column News - 30th November 2020 (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from You Tube channel UK Column at:-
https://youtu.be/vLhn0dFXLq4
Brian Gerrish, Mike Robinson and David Scott with today's UK Column News.
00:31 - More than Enough Vaccines For Huge Pharmaceutical Profits in the UK
Sources:
********
Sun Article: - https://archive.is/OtWnU
Moderna Video (scroll down): -
https://www.modernatx.com/cove-study#about-mrna-1273
Moderna Supply Agreement With UK: - https://bit.ly/2JoiBpU
Mike Yeadon Tweet: -
https://twitter.com/MichaelYeadon3/status/1332989416105775111
NHS Volunteer Responders: - https://nhsvolunteerresponders.org.uk/
Link To Hidden NHS Volunteer Vaccinators: - https://archive.is/Jn7LK
Eastern Daily Press Article: - https://bit.ly/39yKtCV
Independent Article: - https://bit.ly/2JqKqxO
Express Article: - https://archive.vn/lFR63
Government Green Book 14a: - https://bit.ly/37kzGcv
PHE Training Resources (including slideset): - https://bit.ly/3lqj7Rs
16:43 - Nationwide Pro Freedom Protests
Sources:
*********
Charlie Vetch Tweet: -
https://twitter.com/CharlieVeitch/status/1332735371977830401
What Used To Be Consent (Black's Law Dictionary 6th Ed. P305): - https://sedm.org/Forms/05-MemLaw/Consent.pdf
21:07 - Winners In The New Normal Selected Enrichment Economy
Sources:
*********
Times Article: - https://archive.is/CFpW4
23:32 - Police Violence In The Stasi Style
Sources:
**********
Met Police Statement: -
https://news.met.police.uk/news/more-than-150-arrests-made-during-protest-in-central-london-416182
27:25 - The Lawless New Normal Government
Sources:
*********
TruePublica Article: -
https://truepublica.org.uk/united-kingdom/the-new-norm-government-lawbreaking/
30:00 - Are The New Public Health Stasi Trained By Israel?
Sources:
*********
BBC Article: - https://bit.ly/36k9O16
Patel Statement Article: - https://bit.ly/2JtPQZ3
BBC Article 2017: - https://archive.is/TjbHo
JC Article 2017: - https://archive.vn/QfcqL
Independent Article: - https://bit.ly/3mniXfd
IBT Article 2017: -
https://www.ibtimes.co.in/israeli-army-trained-london-police-tactics-strategy-during-gaza-crisis-says-report-616521
London Mayor Assembly Reply: -
https://www.london.gov.uk/questions/2015/2725
ToI Article 2017: - https://bit.ly/3q8qYXD
38:01 - Europol Policing or Terrorist Mindset?
Sources:
*********
Spanish Video Of Distressed Woman Being Tasered: -
PLEASE REFER TO YOU TUBE PAGE FOR LINK.
https://twitter.com/YesThatAnna/statu...
42:13 - Update On David Noakes and Lyn thyer
43:00 - Sustainable Farming Means No Farming And Less Food
Sources:
*********
Gove's Statement: -
https://web.archive.org/web/20180831163918/https://www.gov.uk/government/news/once-in-a-generation-opportunity-to-shape-future-farming-policy
The ELM Scheme: -
https://web.archive.org/web/20201117093850/https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/the-environmental-land-management-scheme-an-overview/the-environmental-land-management-scheme-public-money-for-public-goods
Government Unveils Path To SDG's: -
https://web.archive.org/web/20201130083452/https://www.gov.uk/government/news/government-unveils-path-to-sustainable-farming-from-2021
SDG Farming Pathway: -
https://assets.publishing.service.gov.uk/government/uploads/system/uploads/attachment_data/file/939925/agricultural-transition-plan.pdf
47:24 - Scottish National Party Truth By Decree
Sources:
*********
Pink News Article: -
https://www.pinknews.co.uk/2020/11/25/anti-trans-scotland-hate-crime-bill-transphobia-snp-humza-yousaf/
Times Article: - https://archive.is/EJPsH
Irish Times Article: - https://archive.is/MG3YP
Gerard Casey Opinion: -
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1mdV55RItJ4
Christian Institute Article: -
https://www.christian.org.uk/news/scottish-civil-service-pandering-to-stonewalls-trans-ideology/
56:55 - Cultural Marxism Is Now An Antisemitic Trope Apparently.
Sources:
**********
Celebrity Vaccine Article: - https://bit.ly/39x60M3
Times Article: - https://archive.is/jRLDs
JC Article: - https://archive.is/Cbk6V
The Antisemitism Policy trust Parliamentary Membership: - https://antisemitism.org.uk/group-members/
UK Column 10-09-18: -
https://www.ukcolumn.org/ukcolumn-news/uk-column-news-10th-october-2018
Mirrored from You Tube channel UK Column at:-
https://youtu.be/vLhn0dFXLq4
Brian Gerrish, Mike Robinson and David Scott with today's UK Column News.
00:31 - More than Enough Vaccines For Huge Pharmaceutical Profits in the UK
Sources:
********
Sun Article: - https://archive.is/OtWnU
Moderna Video (scroll down): -
https://www.modernatx.com/cove-study#about-mrna-1273
Moderna Supply Agreement With UK: - https://bit.ly/2JoiBpU
Mike Yeadon Tweet: -
https://twitter.com/MichaelYeadon3/status/1332989416105775111
NHS Volunteer Responders: - https://nhsvolunteerresponders.org.uk/
Link To Hidden NHS Volunteer Vaccinators: - https://archive.is/Jn7LK
Eastern Daily Press Article: - https://bit.ly/39yKtCV
Independent Article: - https://bit.ly/2JqKqxO
Express Article: - https://archive.vn/lFR63
Government Green Book 14a: - https://bit.ly/37kzGcv
PHE Training Resources (including slideset): - https://bit.ly/3lqj7Rs
16:43 - Nationwide Pro Freedom Protests
Sources:
*********
Charlie Vetch Tweet: -
https://twitter.com/CharlieVeitch/status/1332735371977830401
What Used To Be Consent (Black's Law Dictionary 6th Ed. P305): - https://sedm.org/Forms/05-MemLaw/Consent.pdf
21:07 - Winners In The New Normal Selected Enrichment Economy
Sources:
*********
Times Article: - https://archive.is/CFpW4
23:32 - Police Violence In The Stasi Style
Sources:
**********
Met Police Statement: -
https://news.met.police.uk/news/more-than-150-arrests-made-during-protest-in-central-london-416182
27:25 - The Lawless New Normal Government
Sources:
*********
TruePublica Article: -
https://truepublica.org.uk/united-kingdom/the-new-norm-government-lawbreaking/
30:00 - Are The New Public Health Stasi Trained By Israel?
Sources:
*********
BBC Article: - https://bit.ly/36k9O16
Patel Statement Article: - https://bit.ly/2JtPQZ3
BBC Article 2017: - https://archive.is/TjbHo
JC Article 2017: - https://archive.vn/QfcqL
Independent Article: - https://bit.ly/3mniXfd
IBT Article 2017: -
https://www.ibtimes.co.in/israeli-army-trained-london-police-tactics-strategy-during-gaza-crisis-says-report-616521
London Mayor Assembly Reply: -
https://www.london.gov.uk/questions/2015/2725
ToI Article 2017: - https://bit.ly/3q8qYXD
38:01 - Europol Policing or Terrorist Mindset?
Sources:
*********
Spanish Video Of Distressed Woman Being Tasered: -
PLEASE REFER TO YOU TUBE PAGE FOR LINK.
https://twitter.com/YesThatAnna/statu...
42:13 - Update On David Noakes and Lyn thyer
43:00 - Sustainable Farming Means No Farming And Less Food
Sources:
*********
Gove's Statement: -
https://web.archive.org/web/20180831163918/https://www.gov.uk/government/news/once-in-a-generation-opportunity-to-shape-future-farming-policy
The ELM Scheme: -
https://web.archive.org/web/20201117093850/https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/the-environmental-land-management-scheme-an-overview/the-environmental-land-management-scheme-public-money-for-public-goods
Government Unveils Path To SDG's: -
https://web.archive.org/web/20201130083452/https://www.gov.uk/government/news/government-unveils-path-to-sustainable-farming-from-2021
SDG Farming Pathway: -
https://assets.publishing.service.gov.uk/government/uploads/system/uploads/attachment_data/file/939925/agricultural-transition-plan.pdf
47:24 - Scottish National Party Truth By Decree
Sources:
*********
Pink News Article: -
https://www.pinknews.co.uk/2020/11/25/anti-trans-scotland-hate-crime-bill-transphobia-snp-humza-yousaf/
Times Article: - https://archive.is/EJPsH
Irish Times Article: - https://archive.is/MG3YP
Gerard Casey Opinion: -
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1mdV55RItJ4
Christian Institute Article: -
https://www.christian.org.uk/news/scottish-civil-service-pandering-to-stonewalls-trans-ideology/
56:55 - Cultural Marxism Is Now An Antisemitic Trope Apparently.
Sources:
**********
Celebrity Vaccine Article: - https://bit.ly/39x60M3
Times Article: - https://archive.is/jRLDs
JC Article: - https://archive.is/Cbk6V
The Antisemitism Policy trust Parliamentary Membership: - https://antisemitism.org.uk/group-members/
UK Column 10-09-18: -
https://www.ukcolumn.org/ukcolumn-news/uk-column-news-10th-october-2018
Keywords
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