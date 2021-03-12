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Must Watch⎮Vaccine Developer, Geert Vanden Bossche ⎮Vaccine Disaster Ahead –Del Big Tree
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7783 views • March 12, 2021
MIRRORED The Highwire With Del Bigtree
Geert Vanden Bossche, DMV, PhD, an independent virologist and vaccine expert from Belgium, formerly employed at the Vaccine Alliance GAVI and at The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, has published an open letter today, and other documents in the past days, sounding the alarm about the risks of mass vaccination for COVID-19, as currently implemented or foreseen in many countries.
Vanden Bossche argues that humanity is now facing “a global catastrophe without equal,” because of the mass administration of what he considers to be the wrong vaccines
Dr Bossche believes that vaccinologists, clinicians, and scientists are only focusing on short-term results at the individual level and not the consequences at the global population level, which he believes will soon become evident. Evident in the form of having transformed “a quite harmless virus into an uncontrollable monster”.
Read more here:
rticle: https://covexit.com/expert-sounds-the-alarm-about-risks-of-mass-vaccination/
And here:
https://dryburgh.com/geert-vanden-bossche-open-letter-to-who-halt-all-covid-19-mass-vaccination/
Geert Vanden Bossche, DMV, PhD, an independent virologist and vaccine expert from Belgium, formerly employed at the Vaccine Alliance GAVI and at The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, has published an open letter today, and other documents in the past days, sounding the alarm about the risks of mass vaccination for COVID-19, as currently implemented or foreseen in many countries.
Vanden Bossche argues that humanity is now facing “a global catastrophe without equal,” because of the mass administration of what he considers to be the wrong vaccines
Dr Bossche believes that vaccinologists, clinicians, and scientists are only focusing on short-term results at the individual level and not the consequences at the global population level, which he believes will soon become evident. Evident in the form of having transformed “a quite harmless virus into an uncontrollable monster”.
Read more here:
rticle: https://covexit.com/expert-sounds-the-alarm-about-risks-of-mass-vaccination/
And here:
https://dryburgh.com/geert-vanden-bossche-open-letter-to-who-halt-all-covid-19-mass-vaccination/
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