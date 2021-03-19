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Dr. MADJED - THE GENE CODE INJECTION - THIS IS AN EXPERIMENT ON HUMANITY [ Dr. Carrie Madej: COVID-19 mRNA vaccines are transhumanism! ] KUWAIT MOH BASSEL BLACK MAGIC__4
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646 views • March 19, 2021
THE BATTLE FOR HUMANITY – Dr Carrie Madej
________________________________________
WHAT HAS KUWAIT MINISTER OF HEALTH Dr. BASSEL HUMOUD HAMAD AL-SABAH DONE TO THE CITIZENS AND EXPATS OF KUWAIT
HE HAS DIRECTED THAT THE BLACK MAGIC OF DEATH BE GIVEN TO KUWAIT CITIZENS AND EXPATS; AND BOUGHT PLANELOADS OF CONTAMINATED MEDICAL SUPPLIES FROM CHINA - THE COUNTRY THAT ATTACKED KUWAIT WITH A BIOWEAPON DEVELOPED BY THE U.S. ARMY, NIH, NIAID, AND THE CIA.
There is a battle raging for humanity. Dr Carrie Madej reveals how Big Tech collaborates with Big Pharma to introduce new technologies in the coming vaccines, that will alter our DNA and turn us into hybrids. This will end humanity as we know it, and start the process of transhumanism: HUMAN 2.0 The plans are to use vaccines to inject nanotechnology into our bodies and connect us to the Cloud and artificial intelligence. This will enable corrupt governments and tech giants to control us, without us being aware of it.
https://www.stopworldcontrol.com/madej/
https://twitter.com/DrMadej
Dr Carrie Madej directed two large medical clinics in the state of Georgia, USA. Since her twenties she has been fascinated by vaccines and studied them ever since. Her in depth research led her to discover what the proposed technologies are for the new COVID-19 vaccines. What she is revealing is alarming.
This video is an in depth documentary that shows how these new vaccines can alter our DNA, turning us into hybrids. The plans are to connect humans to artificial intelligence and global control networks. This is the start of transhumanism, turning us into HUMANS 2.0
That might sound cool for those who watched too many sci-fi movies, but the reality is that it would end our autonomy and make us slaves of globalist tech companies who can then control us, without us being aware of it.
A New Kind Of Vaccine
The CDC vaccine schedule is already highly controversial, but the new COVID vaccine being proposed is a very different type of shot. Not only is it being created at “Warp Speed” forgoing typical vaccine safety tests, but it is introducing new technologies and genetically modified materials into the human body.
The Moderna vaccine uses genetically modified RNA and nanotechnology developed by the US military agency, DARPA (The Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency). This technology will essentially be able to monitor the host body for a whole range of information. Not only does this new vaccine present questionable genetic practices and possible health issues, but it also presents personal privacy issues.
During the new Moderna vaccines limiting testing, the side effects reported were very high. In the high dose testing group, 100% of the participants had side effects. In the low dose group, 80% had side effects. These are only short term side effects. We have no idea about the long term, obviously.
In animal testing, the vaccine made things worse. Even Bill Gates had trouble defending the results of the initial trials. Keep in mind, we are rushing this new vaccine and glossing over the safety process for a virus with a 98% recovery rate for most people.
Dr. Carrie Madej made a short video explaining all the reasons this is not the usual vaccine and why we need to question the real agenda behind this program. YouTube has been censoring this type of information so we uploaded this video to our Bitchute account. Dr. Madej’s Youtube channel can be found here.
https://visionlaunch.com/dr-carrie-madej-an-urgent-wake-up-call-about-new-covid-19-vaccine/
ere are the links that came with her video, but some are being scrubbed from the web already.
https://pubs.rsc.org/–/content/artic…
https://www.aier.org/article/why-oper…
https://www.facebook.com/1780584826/p…
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/arti…
https://kenfm.de/bill-gates-predicts-…
https://www.national-geographic.com/s…
https://www.forbes.com/sites/nathanva…
http://genedrivefiles.synbiowatch.org…
https://www.washingtonpost.com/scienc…
https://youtu.be/iMl0ty6evhU https://steemit.com/life/@pranavsinha…
https://m.youtube.com/watch?feature=s…
https://youtu.be/KAAZD7QSDiM
https://youtu.be/Ofdd4ILdpVY https://scialert.net/fulltext/?doi=bi…
http://ir.inovio.com/news-releases/ne…
https://www.researchgate.net/publicat…
https://www.theglobeandmail.com/busin…
https://www.discovermagazine.com/the-…
https://blogs.timesofisrael.com/gene-…
https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases…
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/arti…
https://www.marketwatch.com/story/thi…
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/arti…
https://www.genengnews.com/topics/dru…
https://newatlas.com/snake-fang-micro…
https://nerdist.com/article/invisible…
https://www.thermofisher.com/us/en/ho…
https://profusa.com/injectable-body-s…
https://www.forbes.com/sites/sarwants…
https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases…
https://www.scientificamerican.com/ar…
https://www.researchgate.net/publicat…
https://sciencebusiness.technewslit.c…
________________________________________
WHAT HAS KUWAIT MINISTER OF HEALTH Dr. BASSEL HUMOUD HAMAD AL-SABAH DONE TO THE CITIZENS AND EXPATS OF KUWAIT
HE HAS DIRECTED THAT THE BLACK MAGIC OF DEATH BE GIVEN TO KUWAIT CITIZENS AND EXPATS; AND BOUGHT PLANELOADS OF CONTAMINATED MEDICAL SUPPLIES FROM CHINA - THE COUNTRY THAT ATTACKED KUWAIT WITH A BIOWEAPON DEVELOPED BY THE U.S. ARMY, NIH, NIAID, AND THE CIA.
There is a battle raging for humanity. Dr Carrie Madej reveals how Big Tech collaborates with Big Pharma to introduce new technologies in the coming vaccines, that will alter our DNA and turn us into hybrids. This will end humanity as we know it, and start the process of transhumanism: HUMAN 2.0 The plans are to use vaccines to inject nanotechnology into our bodies and connect us to the Cloud and artificial intelligence. This will enable corrupt governments and tech giants to control us, without us being aware of it.
https://www.stopworldcontrol.com/madej/
https://twitter.com/DrMadej
Dr Carrie Madej directed two large medical clinics in the state of Georgia, USA. Since her twenties she has been fascinated by vaccines and studied them ever since. Her in depth research led her to discover what the proposed technologies are for the new COVID-19 vaccines. What she is revealing is alarming.
This video is an in depth documentary that shows how these new vaccines can alter our DNA, turning us into hybrids. The plans are to connect humans to artificial intelligence and global control networks. This is the start of transhumanism, turning us into HUMANS 2.0
That might sound cool for those who watched too many sci-fi movies, but the reality is that it would end our autonomy and make us slaves of globalist tech companies who can then control us, without us being aware of it.
A New Kind Of Vaccine
The CDC vaccine schedule is already highly controversial, but the new COVID vaccine being proposed is a very different type of shot. Not only is it being created at “Warp Speed” forgoing typical vaccine safety tests, but it is introducing new technologies and genetically modified materials into the human body.
The Moderna vaccine uses genetically modified RNA and nanotechnology developed by the US military agency, DARPA (The Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency). This technology will essentially be able to monitor the host body for a whole range of information. Not only does this new vaccine present questionable genetic practices and possible health issues, but it also presents personal privacy issues.
During the new Moderna vaccines limiting testing, the side effects reported were very high. In the high dose testing group, 100% of the participants had side effects. In the low dose group, 80% had side effects. These are only short term side effects. We have no idea about the long term, obviously.
In animal testing, the vaccine made things worse. Even Bill Gates had trouble defending the results of the initial trials. Keep in mind, we are rushing this new vaccine and glossing over the safety process for a virus with a 98% recovery rate for most people.
Dr. Carrie Madej made a short video explaining all the reasons this is not the usual vaccine and why we need to question the real agenda behind this program. YouTube has been censoring this type of information so we uploaded this video to our Bitchute account. Dr. Madej’s Youtube channel can be found here.
https://visionlaunch.com/dr-carrie-madej-an-urgent-wake-up-call-about-new-covid-19-vaccine/
ere are the links that came with her video, but some are being scrubbed from the web already.
https://pubs.rsc.org/–/content/artic…
https://www.aier.org/article/why-oper…
https://www.facebook.com/1780584826/p…
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/arti…
https://kenfm.de/bill-gates-predicts-…
https://www.national-geographic.com/s…
https://www.forbes.com/sites/nathanva…
http://genedrivefiles.synbiowatch.org…
https://www.washingtonpost.com/scienc…
https://youtu.be/iMl0ty6evhU https://steemit.com/life/@pranavsinha…
https://m.youtube.com/watch?feature=s…
https://youtu.be/KAAZD7QSDiM
https://youtu.be/Ofdd4ILdpVY https://scialert.net/fulltext/?doi=bi…
http://ir.inovio.com/news-releases/ne…
https://www.researchgate.net/publicat…
https://www.theglobeandmail.com/busin…
https://www.discovermagazine.com/the-…
https://blogs.timesofisrael.com/gene-…
https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases…
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/arti…
https://www.marketwatch.com/story/thi…
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/arti…
https://www.genengnews.com/topics/dru…
https://newatlas.com/snake-fang-micro…
https://nerdist.com/article/invisible…
https://www.thermofisher.com/us/en/ho…
https://profusa.com/injectable-body-s…
https://www.forbes.com/sites/sarwants…
https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases…
https://www.scientificamerican.com/ar…
https://www.researchgate.net/publicat…
https://sciencebusiness.technewslit.c…
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