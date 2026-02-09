BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Best Nootropic for creative writing? Tips for upping "Spanish game?" 🎙️ February Biohacking Q&A #5
jroseland
jroselandCheckmark Icon
162 followers
14 views • 5 hours ago

Invigorated by a rolling tantric "ohm," I answer questions about...

1:48 Hacking attention deficit

7:25 Best Nootropic for creative writing?

15:16 Tianeptine dry mouth?

20:47 Tyrosine vs Modafinil

23:42 Piracetam vs Noopept

26:40 Tips for upping my Spanish game?


Read 📑 Everything mentioned here

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/Q-A-Library

📨 Got Biohacking and Lifehacking questions?

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/q-a-form

Submit them here, and we would love to address them in an upcoming Q&A podcast.


Confused?

Clarity is a confidential VOIP call away - book an illuminating and edifying 45-minute Biohacking/Lifehacking consultation with me

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/breakthrough-consultation


Join the Limitless Newsletter

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/newsletter


Support My Work

Limitless Store

https://store.limitlessmindset.com/

Limitless Substack ($7/monthly)

https://jonathanroseland.substack.com/

My Books

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/jr-books

Donate Cryptocurrency

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/support#cryptocurrency


Connect with Jonathan

on Facebook

https://www.facebook.com/limitlessmindset

on Twitter

https://twitter.com/jroseland

on Instagram

https://www.instagram.com/roselandjonathan/

on Minds

https://www.Minds.com/jroseland?referrer=jroseland

on Odysee

https://odysee.com/$/invite/@jroseland:f

on Telegram

https://t.me/limitlessjr


I'm not a doctor, medical professional, or trained therapist. I'm a researcher and pragmatic Biohacking practitioner exercising free speech to share evidence as I find it. I make no claims. Please practice skepticism and rational critical thinking. You should consult a professional about any serious health decisions. Affiliate links here support Limitless Mindset.


Content Copyright LimitlessMindset.com. All Rights Reserved.

Keywords
adhdcreativitybiohackingquestionslearning spanishnootropicjonathan roselandlimitless mindsetattention deficit
