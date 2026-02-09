Best Nootropic for creative writing? Tips for upping "Spanish game?" 🎙️ February Biohacking Q&A #5

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Invigorated by a rolling tantric "ohm," I answer questions about...
1:48 Hacking attention deficit
7:25 Best Nootropic for creative writing?
15:16 Tianeptine dry mouth?
20:47 Tyrosine vs Modafinil
23:42 Piracetam vs Noopept
26:40 Tips for upping my Spanish game?
Read 📑 Everything mentioned here
https://www.limitlessmindset.com/Q-A-Library
📨 Got Biohacking and Lifehacking questions?
https://www.limitlessmindset.com/q-a-form
Submit them here, and we would love to address them in an upcoming Q&A podcast.
Confused?
Clarity is a confidential VOIP call away - book an illuminating and edifying 45-minute Biohacking/Lifehacking consultation with me
https://www.limitlessmindset.com/breakthrough-consultation
Join the Limitless Newsletter
https://www.limitlessmindset.com/newsletter
Support My Work
Limitless Store
https://store.limitlessmindset.com/
Limitless Substack ($7/monthly)
https://jonathanroseland.substack.com/
My Books
https://www.limitlessmindset.com/jr-books
Donate Cryptocurrency
https://www.limitlessmindset.com/support#cryptocurrency
Connect with Jonathan
on Facebook
https://www.facebook.com/limitlessmindset
on Twitter
on Instagram
https://www.instagram.com/roselandjonathan/
on Minds
https://www.Minds.com/jroseland?referrer=jroseland
on Odysee
https://odysee.com/$/invite/@jroseland:f
on Telegram
I'm not a doctor, medical professional, or trained therapist. I'm a researcher and pragmatic Biohacking practitioner exercising free speech to share evidence as I find it. I make no claims. Please practice skepticism and rational critical thinking. You should consult a professional about any serious health decisions. Affiliate links here support Limitless Mindset.
Content Copyright LimitlessMindset.com. All Rights Reserved.