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DBS 97 - Religious Exemption from COVID Injection - Oct 22 2021
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303 views • October 23, 2021
https://dominionbibleministries.com
https://www.gofundme.com/f/christian-school-for-orphans-in-ghana
Many of us are facing mandates to take the COVID19 vaccine or else lose our jobs. One of the exemption paths is religious exemption. In this video, I share my faith and scriptural justification for exemption. I hope this helps others who are facing the same situation, as well.
God bless you!
Bobby Collier
https://www.gofundme.com/f/christian-school-for-orphans-in-ghana
Many of us are facing mandates to take the COVID19 vaccine or else lose our jobs. One of the exemption paths is religious exemption. In this video, I share my faith and scriptural justification for exemption. I hope this helps others who are facing the same situation, as well.
God bless you!
Bobby Collier
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