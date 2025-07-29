Israel Blew Up Shuttle Challenger to steal Moon Landing Money 2nd Time

https://gab.com/svenvonerick Israel used Satellites to set Antisemite Houses on fire or those targeted by ADL Federal Reserve before, during, & aftermath with Weather Weapons. Israel blew up the Shuttle Challenger. Israel didn't want Moon Landing because it would take away Offensive weapons that Israel & Switzerland were launching out of China as UN WEF BlackRock Umbrella with our own US DoD. My Father Dennis E. Erickson confessed this to his Ludlow MA Psychiatrist for having Nervous Breakdown being prescribed Ability. His Wife Elizabeth Jean Kook tried to have him committed as she is also Chinese Spy. My Father Confesses to inventing paint that catches fire with satellite frequencies used on 9-11 I was put in prison to shut me up & then Palmer MA Court put a Lifetime Restraining Order on me to shut up about 9-11 & my Father being key in blowing up Shuttle Challenger. -Steven G. Erickson #WBNemesis I don't check comments. For texts & voicemail 1 706 740 9324

