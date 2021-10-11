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Bitcoin Myths Exposed! | Erik Voorhees and Stefan Molyneux
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100 views • October 11, 2021
Bitcoin has several persistent myths about it that just refuse to die. Stefan Molyneux and Erik Voorhees dispel the myths and talk about the reality of the predominant cryptocurrency.
Erik Voorhees is the co-founder of Coinapult, worked as Director of Marketing at BitInstant, and was founder and partial owner of the Bitcoin gambling website SatoshiDice. Follow him on twitter at: https://twitter.com/ErikVoorhees
The Truth About Bitcoin
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=w4HGVJjqDVk
The True Value of Bitcoin: What You Really Need To Know
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Cs6F91dFYCs
Bitcoin vs. Gold: The Future of Money - Peter Schiff Debates Stefan Molyneux
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mFcTJAQ7zc4
Bitcoin Whitepaper by Satoshi Nakamoto
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GWH0kTEqYsg&;
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Erik Voorhees is the co-founder of Coinapult, worked as Director of Marketing at BitInstant, and was founder and partial owner of the Bitcoin gambling website SatoshiDice. Follow him on twitter at: https://twitter.com/ErikVoorhees
The Truth About Bitcoin
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=w4HGVJjqDVk
The True Value of Bitcoin: What You Really Need To Know
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Cs6F91dFYCs
Bitcoin vs. Gold: The Future of Money - Peter Schiff Debates Stefan Molyneux
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mFcTJAQ7zc4
Bitcoin Whitepaper by Satoshi Nakamoto
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GWH0kTEqYsg&;
Freedomain Radio is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by signing up for a monthly subscription or making a one time donation at: http://www.fdrurl.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
Amazon US Affiliate Link: www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUS
Amazon Canada Affiliate Link: www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
Amazon UK Affiliate Link: www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUK
Stefan Molyneux's Social Media
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/stefan.molyneux
Twitter: https://twitter.com/stefanmolyneux
Google+: https://www.google.com/+StefanMolyneux_Freedomain_Radio
Linked In: http://www.linkedin.com/pub/stefan-molyneux/5/72a/703
Freedomain Radio Social Media
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Official.Freedomain.Radio
Twitter: https://twitter.com/freedomainradio
Google+: https://www.google.com/+FreedomainradioFDR
LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/freedomain-radio
Message Board: http://board.freedomainradio.com
Meet-Up Groups: http://www.meetup.com/Freedomain-Radio/
Blogspot: http://freedomain.blogspot.com/
iTunes Podcasts: https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/freedomain-radio!-volume-6/id552010683
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