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Vaccine Revealed Bonus Del Bigtree 1
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302 views • February 16, 2021
Del Bigtree was a network television producer on "The Doctors" for years. When contacted by whistleblower who turned out to be the Senior CDC Scientist who witnessed first hand the cover-up of the MMR/Autism link by the CDC the network refused to touch the story. Del has a lot to say regarding his experiences with massive censorship.
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