Chinese Defector Reveals COVID Origin (Li-Meng Yan M.D., Ph.D)

Twitter account is @Dr.LiMengYan1Li-Meng Yan, M.D., Ph.D., escaped from China to the United States to expose China’s cover-up of the origin of the COVID-19 pandemicAccording to Yan, SARS-CoV-2 was made in a Chinese military lab. The Third Military Medical University and the Research Institute for Medicine of Nanjing Command discovered a bat coronavirus called ZC45. She’s convinced that ZC45 was used as a template and/or backbone to create SARS-CoV-2While the Chinese military may be responsible for the physical creation of the virus, there’s ample evidence showing the U.S. funded at least some of the research that resulted in this pandemicThe COVID shots and the vaccine passports fit into the CCP agenda by making the whole world accept and adopt the CCP’s social control systemYan urges Americans to realize the destructiveness of communism, and to resist it in any way possible. This includes refusing vaccine mandates and vaccine passportsToday, we continue our discussion of the COVID-19 pandemic and its origin with a fascinating guest who has been a leader exposing the corruption and fraud with respect to the origin of the virus. Li-Meng Yan is both an M.D. and Ph.D., with specific training in coronaviruses. She escaped from China's influence while in Hong Kong to the United States to warn us of what she believes is a massive cover-up.Yan went to medical school, followed by a Ph.D. program in ophthalmology. The school where she got her Ph.D. was originally a military medical university, which helps explain some of her personal network. She has contacts in both civilian and military research laboratories and hospitals in mainland China.After finishing her studies, she decided to pursue research. For two years, she worked in an ophthalmology lab in the University of Hong Kong, where she researched stem cells, drugs and artificial tissue development. She was then invited to join the lab of professor Malik Peiris.Yan's husband had worked with him and Peiris was impressed with Yan's skillset. She jumped at the chance to learn more about emerging infectious diseases. She worked with Peiris for five years, until she escaped to the U.S. in April 2020."I worked on the influenza virus, universal influenza vaccine development, and then focused on the SARS-CoV-2 after the outbreak," she says.SARS-CoV-2 Was Made in a Chinese Military LabAt the end of December 2019, Yan's supervisor, Dr. Leo Poon, who is also an emerging infectious disease expert with the World Health Organization, assigned her to conduct a confidential investigation into a mysterious new pneumonia-like infection.Colleagues and friends at universities and hospitals around China gave her information, which she forwarded to Peiris and Poon. They did not follow up on it, however, which she says "shows that they want [to] help China to cover it up."In January 2020, Poon asked her to look into whether the raccoon dog, a civet cat-like animal, which was a host for the original SARS virus, might also be an intermediary host for SARS-CoV-2. Yan's research, however, was indicating that the virus did not come from nature. Poon warned her to keep silent or "you will be disappeared."According to Yan, SARS-CoV-2 was made in a Chinese military lab. The Third Military Medical University in Chongqing, China, and the Research Institute for Medicine of Nanjing Command in Nanjing, had discovered a bat coronavirus called ZC45. The discovery of ZC45 was published in early 2018."If you compare this virus genome and the SARS-CoV-2 virus genome, you will realize [this is the] smoking gun," Yan says. She's convinced that ZC45 was used as a template and/or backbone to create SARS-CoV-2.In mid-May 2020, shortly after she'd left Hong Kong, the journal Nature published a paper1 Yan had co-written, detailing the pathogenesis and transmission of SARS-CoV-2 in golden hamsters. This experiment showed SARS-CoV-2 primarily spreads via aerosol.In mid-September 2020, Yan published an open access paper2 on Zenodo, in which she and her two co-authors laid out the evidence and their theory for SARS-CoV-2 being manmade.Almost immediately, four "reviewers" of her work denounced it as being an "opinion" piece that was "flawed" and not scientifically in line with currently accepted knowledge of the origin of the virus. One reviewer3 said, "The manuscript attempts to refute our current understanding of the origins of SARS-CoV-2. Briefly, the consensus is that SARS-CoV-2 is a zoonosis and originated in bats with perhaps an intermediate host ....Also...The Escape From ChinaVindicationWho's Running the Show?Chinese Data CollectionIs There a Connection Between the COVID Shots and the CCP?Vaccine Passports Will Usher in a Social Credit SystemChina Wants World Dominance by 2035