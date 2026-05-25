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💥First footage of Hezbollah's night-vision fiber-optic FPV drone being used against IDF personnel in the El-Bayada area of southern Lebanon
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
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💥🇮🇱 First footage of Hezbollah's night-vision fiber-optic FPV drone being used against IDF personnel in the El-Bayada area of southern Lebanon.

Adding:

JUST IN: Saudi Arabia will not normalize relations with Israel until there is an irreversible path leading to the establishment of a Palestinian state.

Adding:

Iran's Supreme National Security Council Chairman Mohammad Baqer Zolqadr confirms Iran will not retreat from its current demands.

Statement (May 25, 2026):

Retreat will not happen.

This field of diplomacy, the people were invited and sent to the streets, and they showed their presence with resistance and undermined the enemy.

Now more than ever, another country needs unity and cohesion so that Americans and Zionists become desperate in this field as well.

The field of unity and cohesion is another battlefield. Efforts to prevent any speech and action that breaks unity will lead Iran to final victory, God willing.

Signed: Mohammad Baqer Zolqadr, Deputy of the Supreme Council of National Security, June 4, 1405 (May 25, 2026)

Adding:

Iran has expressed willingness to transfer its highly enriched uranium out of the country on one condition: it goes to China, not the US. According to Al Hadath citing senior sources.

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iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventswarsyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
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