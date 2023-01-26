The Curriculum For ALL Of Life! - Naturosophy, Sapientia Naturae: The Guidebook Trailer

Check Out The Book: https://www.amazon.com/Sapientia-Naturae-Guidebook-Naturosophy-Wisdom/dp/B0BS8HDB7Y/ Note: Music by Kinobe, Tristan de Liège & Emancipator Naturosophy or Sapientia Naturae: The Guidebook Has humanity lost touch with itself? Do you see humans but no humanity? In what ways do we know who we are supposed to be? Can our world desensitize us at times? Are we aware as to how the world is affecting us? Have we lost touch with our natural world? Do we have a direction or purpose within our lives? Are we able to live our lives? Do we know what to create and how to create? These questions, among many others, speaks as to our own journey which only we can take for ourselves. Books can only be mere guides, but nature remains and only you can know yourself the best. In this book, based on the Socratic method, you will be able to understand the relationship between yourself and the world around you, at any given time or place. This knowledge applies universally, and no topic is off-limits. With this guidebook, you teach yourself. This is the curriculum for all of life. For both teachers and students, we are all to learn and teach each other, starting with ourselves. If you want to assist healing, make the world a better place or become a leader, the process of self-inquiry through understanding nature(s) will allow you to achieve anything. - Over 50 Speakers & Tons Of Resources: https://nita.one/summit Write Articles, I'll Make Videos For You! Share Your Resources, Be A Part Of The Action For TRUE Freedom! The Liberator 2 News: https://theliberator.us All My Links: https://taplink.cc/coryhealth - #newbook #bookreview #book #booktrailer #books #booktube #booktok #bookname #booklover #booklovers #bookrecommendations #bookreading #curriculum #forteachers #teacher #teaching #socrates #philosophyoflife #philosophy #naturallaw #natural #nature #naturelovers #naturelover #naturelove #naturebeauty #backtonature #returntonature

