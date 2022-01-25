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1/24/2022 Miles Guo: At the opening ceremony of the Winter Olympics, it is forbidden to mention that Deng Xiaoping “drew a circle” in southern China, and it is required that Xi should be called “the core leader of the Party and the State”, granting him dictatorship. It is also ordered to describe the Winter Olympics as “reform and opening up leading to a new era”