CBDC | "I Believe In Ammo and Wheat. The Central Banks Use Currencies As a Means of Social Control. And Unless You Have a Way Out of That There Is Really No Way Out Period." - Tucker Carlson

212 views 0

Thrivetime Show

Published 16 hours ago | Comments Published 16 hours ago | Download MP3 Subscribe (1417)

CBDC | "I Believe In Ammo and Wheat. The Central Banks Use Currencies As a Means of Social Control. And Unless You Have a Way Out of That There Is Really No Way Out Period." - Tucker Carlson



Keywords clay clark cbdc cbdcs reawaken america