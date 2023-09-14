Create New Account
Sons of Erin - These People Are... (PROMO VIDEO)
Published 13 hours ago

Composed and performed by: Jordan "Jo Bradley" Schultz [Guitars, Bass, Vocals, Synth] Graham "G. Wood" Hefti [Drums]

Mixed and mastered by: Graham "G. Wood" Hefti [G. Wood Audio]

Music video produced by: Graham "G. Wood" Hefti, Jordan "Jo Bradley" Schultz, and Jeremy Weitermann


Download The Single...

https://sonsoferin.bandcamp.com/album/these-people-are

Get Swag...

https://souledoutmedia.creator-spring.com/?

Learn More...

https://www.souledout.tv/sons-of-erin

( C ) SOULED OUT LLC -- All Rights Reserved

freedomnewspoliticsmusicvideorockmetalartmilwaukeewethepeoplenewmusicthegreatawakeningdarktolightsomtvjobradleysouledoutmediasouledoutmusicpromovideosouledouttvgrahamheftigwoodaudiosonsoferinthesepeoplearenewsinglefreedomcore

