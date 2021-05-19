© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
How To Fight Police Brutality!
Follow
0
Share
Report
401 views • May 19, 2021
It is very tempting to spend one’s anger and outrage on particular manifestations of an unjust system – but all that does is pretend that the rest of the system is somehow just.
In magic, this is called “misdirection,” which is the art of drawing the attention of the audience away from the hand actually performing the trick.
In the black magic of politics, this is called “the media.” When you cover the air horn blaring of the media circus, the true constellations of political power become immediately visible.
Listen on and discover how we truly end police brutality!
Freedomain Radio is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by signing up for a monthly subscription or making a one time donation at: http://www.fdrurl.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
Text and Sources: https://board.freedomainradio.com/topic/44069-articlevideopodcast-how-to-fight-police-brutality/
In magic, this is called “misdirection,” which is the art of drawing the attention of the audience away from the hand actually performing the trick.
In the black magic of politics, this is called “the media.” When you cover the air horn blaring of the media circus, the true constellations of political power become immediately visible.
Listen on and discover how we truly end police brutality!
Freedomain Radio is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by signing up for a monthly subscription or making a one time donation at: http://www.fdrurl.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
Text and Sources: https://board.freedomainradio.com/topic/44069-articlevideopodcast-how-to-fight-police-brutality/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.