1 Horrible Rape and Abuse Story of George B. Tonks By John DuPont, Les Wexner, CIA, SDNY, FBI and MORE

This is the first video I am uploading about this story, the victim George B. Tonks is just starting to talk but it ultimately leads to Pedo Joe Biden and Pedo Barney Frank. This is an inside look into the satanic parasites that run American Government, BlackRock, Hollywood and indeed The WORLD. This and the coming videos contains more information and details on how these monster work than ANYONE has ever exposed before. This story will BLOW YOUR MIND! Told by Maria Farmer, another one of their victims. You will know damn near every name of the monsters involved in this story. Les Wexner, Epstein, Weinstein, Maxwell, John DuPont (heir to the DuPont Chemical Fortune), David Blaine, David Copperfield, Katee Ford, Daughter of Eileen Ford of the International Ford Modeling Agency, CIA, SDNY and more. Help me get this out to everyone who will listen to it! This should bring down the US Deep State if it goes viral. This is #pizzagate level material, maybe bigger!