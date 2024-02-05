Invasion filmed by 60 minutes - you likey our invasion into your country ? Ah so - We are the Chinese Commies coming to take your Land - Ah So - have some more chop suey - then we kill you
168 views
•
Published a day ago
•
Throw the Bums out now !
Keywords
invasionchinesecommie
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos