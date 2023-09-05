📌 Queens | New York

🚨#BREAKING: Multiple firefighters are battling a massive Hazardous Chemical Warehouse fire





Currently, multiple firefighters and other authorities are on the scene of a massive four-alarm hazardous warehouse chemical fire in Queens, New York. This incident is unfolding at the U.S. Department of Transportation building.

Firefighters have reported the presence of dangerous materials within the building, including high-pressure tanks, diesel fuels, kerosene, gasoline, welding tanks, and other hazardous materials. Officers are actively working to evacuate people from the area for their safety.





