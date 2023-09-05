📌 Queens | New York
🚨#BREAKING: Multiple firefighters are battling a massive Hazardous Chemical Warehouse fire
Currently, multiple firefighters and other authorities are on the scene of a massive four-alarm hazardous warehouse chemical fire in Queens, New York. This incident is unfolding at the U.S. Department of Transportation building.
Firefighters have reported the presence of dangerous materials within the building, including high-pressure tanks, diesel fuels, kerosene, gasoline, welding tanks, and other hazardous materials. Officers are actively working to evacuate people from the area for their safety.
Shared from and subscribe to:
99percent
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/RQ9un8QqOkYD/
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.