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STOCK MARKET AND HOUSING WILL BE CRIPPLED - END OF THE BUBBLE - AMERICANS GO BROKE - PELOTON ROCKED
Prosciencetruth
Prosciencetruth
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504 views • January 22, 2022
From Jeremiah Babe

Massive volatility on wall street, the job market is worst than they claim. You should be worried about what is taking place, The party has been going on for 14 years, people have no idea what is happening, spiralling out of control. They could of course fix this tomorrow but, it doesn't look that way.

The economy is done, but is still going because the fed keeps printing fiat. The market is not real it is rigged. The $6 trillion injected into the market for stimulus, and other nonsensical things has now been spent.

56 % of Americans can't cover expenses and must go to a credit card to cover it. This is worrisome because these people do not have a chance for what is coming.
Are you prepared for the stuff that is going to happen?
Keywords
fedgoldamericanssilverfiathousingcredit cardassetsbrokemonopoly moneyjeremiah babeend of the bubble
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