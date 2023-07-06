Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
A GOOD BATTLE!! A VID WITH SOME NARRATION OF A GOOD TANK BATTLE
channel image
RDRIVER TANKERY and GAMING
7 Subscribers
Shop nowDonate Subscribe Star
14 views
Published Thursday

Sometimes the game really rewards good playing with a victory that makes you feel you mattered to the team and keeps your heart pounding the whole time! In American tanks here fighting a mix of Russians and Germans. This is a replay with a bit of chat at start n finish. A battle in the bombed tractor factory at Stalingrad.

Keywords
technologygamingtankswarthunderpanzer

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket