A GOOD BATTLE!! A VID WITH SOME NARRATION OF A GOOD TANK BATTLE

Sometimes the game really rewards good playing with a victory that makes you feel you mattered to the team and keeps your heart pounding the whole time! In American tanks here fighting a mix of Russians and Germans. This is a replay with a bit of chat at start n finish. A battle in the bombed tractor factory at Stalingrad.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.