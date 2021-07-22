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MEET YOUR DIGITAL TWIN - THE NEW WAY OF SPYING ON YOU FOR LIFE
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132 views • July 22, 2021
See how online information about you can be fed to Ai, its connection with Jeffrey Epstein, and how a permanent blockchain record of your behavior is being created. If we allow digitwin development to continue, it could lead to a digital hell where our past actions are recorded, accessible to others, and are never forgotten.
Sources:
Videos: https://www.tiktok.com/@wolfpox?source=h5_m&;_r=1
Sources:
Videos: https://www.tiktok.com/@wolfpox?source=h5_m&;_r=1
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