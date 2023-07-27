Senator John Kennedy: The American people sent over $100B to help Ukraine . . . but this money didn’t fall from heaven—it came out of people’s pockets.
Democrats blocked my effort to ensure taxpayers that their money won't be stolen. Ask for accountability now!
