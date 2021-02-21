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The Bell Curve: Chapter 3 (The Economic Pressure to Partition: Part 2)
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0 view • February 21, 2021
-Validity of AFQT for military training
-Test for specific skills or test for g?
-Convergence of IQs
-Test scores compared to other methods for predicting job success
YouTube Link: https://youtu.be/AGCDwHz5xF4
BitChute Link: https://www.bitchute.com/video/7p1fz4cvXLwc/
-Dollar value for cognitive ability
-Test for specific skills or test for g?
-Convergence of IQs
-Test scores compared to other methods for predicting job success
YouTube Link: https://youtu.be/AGCDwHz5xF4
BitChute Link: https://www.bitchute.com/video/7p1fz4cvXLwc/
-Dollar value for cognitive ability
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