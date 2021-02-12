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DOUBLE MASKING FOR DUMMIES
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452 views • February 12, 2021
DOUBLE MASKING FOR DUMMIES
After Fauci admitted last week there’s no science to support “double masking,” the CDC has now officially ruled that wearing two masks can decrease exposure to infectious
aerosols by up to 95%...after lab testing on dummies.
#JaxenReport #CDC #DoubleMasking #MaskUp #MaskMandate #Dummies #Breath #TheHighwire #DelBigtree #WearAMask #MaskUp
After Fauci admitted last week there’s no science to support “double masking,” the CDC has now officially ruled that wearing two masks can decrease exposure to infectious
aerosols by up to 95%...after lab testing on dummies.
#JaxenReport #CDC #DoubleMasking #MaskUp #MaskMandate #Dummies #Breath #TheHighwire #DelBigtree #WearAMask #MaskUp
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