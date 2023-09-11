New Mexico Governor Cancels Second Amendment Using “Public Health” Excuse

New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham issued an emergency order prohibiting law-abiding citizens from carrying firearms in public in Albuquerque and surrounding Bernalillo County. The order is likely to come under legal fire, and state legislators are decrying it for what it truly is: a violation of constitutional law.

Also, in another attack on reliable energy, the Biden administration recently revoked seven 10-year oil and gas leases that spanned more than 365,000 acres in a non-wilderness area of the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge; and the Communist Party USA chose September 17 of this year to stage its upcoming “March to End Fossil Fuels” event.

In the second half of the show, Steve Bonta discusses the 22nd anniversary of one of the worst days in American history, the terror attacks of September 11, 2001; and during our latest installment on principles, Steve and Gary Benoit discuss the powers of the legislative branch of the federal government, which are greater than those of the other two branches combined.