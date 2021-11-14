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The Comeback Video
TheBubbaNews
TheBubbaNews
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220 views • November 14, 2021
I’ve titled this, The Comeback Video, where I share with you what’s coming to the world and how everything is about to change. Everything. The Internet of Nano Things is only one piece of the puzzle 🧩 #Transhumanism through #AI means Artificial Immortality. #BringBackBubba

Articles Used
Quantum Dot Tattoos https://news.rice.edu/news/2019/quantum-dot-tattoos-hold-vaccination-record
Quantum Materials Corp https://www.ledgerinsights.com/nanotechnology-blockchain-covid-19-immunity-passports/
Particles for Humanity https://static1.squarespace.com/static/5c17b41b4cde7a73c4203f65/t/5c534ac57817f7cd1cea886f/1548962519787/JP-Morgan-Presentation-190129.pdf
Advances in DNA technologies https://arep.med.harvard.edu/pdf/Kohman_Church-2018.pdf
Internet of Bio Nano Things https://mbite.unl.edu/files/papers/2015/j1.pdf

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Keywords
quantumartificial intelligencenanotranshumanismimmortalitytranshumannano botsquantum dot tattooquantum tattooquantum dots
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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