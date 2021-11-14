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The Comeback Video
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220 views • November 14, 2021
I’ve titled this, The Comeback Video, where I share with you what’s coming to the world and how everything is about to change. Everything. The Internet of Nano Things is only one piece of the puzzle 🧩 #Transhumanism through #AI means Artificial Immortality. #BringBackBubba
Articles Used
Quantum Dot Tattoos https://news.rice.edu/news/2019/quantum-dot-tattoos-hold-vaccination-record
Quantum Materials Corp https://www.ledgerinsights.com/nanotechnology-blockchain-covid-19-immunity-passports/
Particles for Humanity https://static1.squarespace.com/static/5c17b41b4cde7a73c4203f65/t/5c534ac57817f7cd1cea886f/1548962519787/JP-Morgan-Presentation-190129.pdf
Advances in DNA technologies https://arep.med.harvard.edu/pdf/Kohman_Church-2018.pdf
Internet of Bio Nano Things https://mbite.unl.edu/files/papers/2015/j1.pdf
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🔴RUMBLE https://rumble.com/user/TheBubbaNews
🔴BITCHUTE https://www.bitchute.com/channel/guBGiElGlwdQ/
🔴BRIGHTEON https://www.brighteon.com/channels/thebubbanews
🔴ODYSEE https://odysee.com/@Thebubbanews:a3
Articles Used
Quantum Dot Tattoos https://news.rice.edu/news/2019/quantum-dot-tattoos-hold-vaccination-record
Quantum Materials Corp https://www.ledgerinsights.com/nanotechnology-blockchain-covid-19-immunity-passports/
Particles for Humanity https://static1.squarespace.com/static/5c17b41b4cde7a73c4203f65/t/5c534ac57817f7cd1cea886f/1548962519787/JP-Morgan-Presentation-190129.pdf
Advances in DNA technologies https://arep.med.harvard.edu/pdf/Kohman_Church-2018.pdf
Internet of Bio Nano Things https://mbite.unl.edu/files/papers/2015/j1.pdf
👇PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE BACKUP CHANNELS NOW👇
🔴RUMBLE https://rumble.com/user/TheBubbaNews
🔴BITCHUTE https://www.bitchute.com/channel/guBGiElGlwdQ/
🔴BRIGHTEON https://www.brighteon.com/channels/thebubbanews
🔴ODYSEE https://odysee.com/@Thebubbanews:a3
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