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Vaccine trials cover up
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343 views • January 11, 2022
Hi in this video I share the story of Maddie who was seriously injured during vaccination trial for covid vaccination but the story was covered up and the government lied saying the vaccine is safe and effective
Here is link to the original video https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=L2GKPYzL_JQ
God bless and please seek Jesus Christ today in prayer and repentance.
Here is link to the original video https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=L2GKPYzL_JQ
God bless and please seek Jesus Christ today in prayer and repentance.
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