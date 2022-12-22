Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
'Sickness Behavior' + theEffect of Spike Proteins on The Body - Russell Blaylock MD
140 views
channel image
Scriptural Scrutiny
Published 17 hours ago |

WATCH VIDEO HERE --> https://live.childrenshealthdefense.org/chd-tv/shows/doctors-and-scientists-with-brian-hooker-phd/sickness-behavior--the-effect-of-spike-proteins-on-the-body/

Russell Blaylock, M.D. appears on this week’s ‘Doctors and Scientists’ for an in-depth conversation about the effects of spike proteins on the body. He shares shocking discoveries about the neurological damage, cancer rates, cardiac arrest and other exacerbating health issues as well as their connection to mRNA technology. Viewers, don’t miss it!

Keywords
neurologicaldamagecardiacarrestrussellblaylockmdbrianhookerphdspikeproteindamagecancerrates

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket