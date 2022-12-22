'Sickness Behavior' + theEffect of Spike Proteins on The Body - Russell Blaylock MD

WATCH VIDEO HERE --> https://live.childrenshealthdefense.org/chd-tv/shows/doctors-and-scientists-with-brian-hooker-phd/sickness-behavior--the-effect-of-spike-proteins-on-the-body/

Russell Blaylock, M.D. appears on this week’s ‘Doctors and Scientists’ for an in-depth conversation about the effects of spike proteins on the body. He shares shocking discoveries about the neurological damage, cancer rates, cardiac arrest and other exacerbating health issues as well as their connection to mRNA technology. Viewers, don’t miss it!

