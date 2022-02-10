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Ottawa Sergeant Resigns - Police Quitting Taking Leave Over Handling of the Protest - 021022
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80 views • February 10, 2022
This from Clyde Do Something, this morning on YouTube, 021022.
Ottawa Police Staff Sargent Resigns. Reports of many other members quitting, taking leave over protest handling. Give Send Go reaches $8.1M.
More truckers and Farmers arrested over fuel.
Bitcoin for Truckers:
https://tallyco.in/s/lzxccm/
Give Send Go:
https://www.givesendgo.com/freedomcon...
Ottawa Police Staff Sargent Resigns. Reports of many other members quitting, taking leave over protest handling. Give Send Go reaches $8.1M.
More truckers and Farmers arrested over fuel.
Bitcoin for Truckers:
https://tallyco.in/s/lzxccm/
Give Send Go:
https://www.givesendgo.com/freedomcon...
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