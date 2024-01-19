Create New Account
The Progressives Have Killed the Good Samaritan - Millennial Male FLEES Thug Attacking Woman
Watch a millennial male FLEE when a thug attacks a woman right next to him. WHY? leftist incentives in action, the Daniel Penny factor. 

#incentives #progressives #cowardly

Keywords
justice systemmillennialprogressivesocial justicebravemalecowardicethugracial justiceincentivedaniel pennycowardly maledisincentivelack of braverybreakdown in society

