Boris Johnson Announces End to COVID Restrictions

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02/21/2022 Unveiling his “living with COVID” strategy, UK prime minister told the House of Commons it was time for the pandemic response to be wound down. Johnson emphasised the need for individual responsibility to combat the virus in future, rather than the use of government restrictions to control it.