Capture, Detention & Extra - Russian's Tracking One of the Four Suspects Through the Forest
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Published 13 hours ago

More video of the detention of one of the four.

During arrest our soldiers found a video in his phone where he was seen beheading a civilian

Cutting his ear wasn't enough, hopefully he will be treated like a rabid animal for the rest of his life.

All Russian banks, one after another, decided to write off the debts of all those killed and injured as a result of the terrorist attack in Crocus

Cynthia... Same guy that had the medical wrap over his ear that I posted a few hours ago.



Keywords
russiaukrainerussianukrainiansmo

